12 reasons why spring is the best season

Shutterstock Spring has sprung.

Spring’s warm weather, increased daylight hours, and fresh produce make it the best season.

Running outside and seeing flowers in bloom are also part of what makes spring so great.

Spring officially begins on March 19, ushering in a season of temperate weather, extra hours of daylight, and flowers in bloom.

Some people might prefer snowy, cosy winters, but here’s why spring is the best season.

The clocks spring forward one hour, which means more hours of daylight.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Sunlight at rush hour.

No more commuting home from work in the dark.

You can actually watch the sunset from somewhere that isn’t your office building.

J. David Ake/AP The Potomac River.

Later sunsets mean you might be done with work in time.

Spring cleaning can transform your living space.

Netflix Marie Kondo.

Whether you use the Marie Kondo method or the Swedish death cleaning method, decluttering your home can give you a fresh start. Plus, you can make money selling your old stuff.

Flowers are in bloom.

Shutterstock Flowers.

The world’s largest flower park, called The Keukenhof, is in the Netherlands.

Spring is also cherry blossom season.

The delicate flowers bloom all over the world.

Jogging outside is possible again.

Shutterstock Jogging.

Running on a treadmill is fine in the winter months, but breathing fresh air and enjoying the scenery while exercising is a spring perk.

Spring holidays like Easter and Passover make it a festive time of year.

Markus Schreiber/AP Images An Easter egg.

Easter this year is April 12, and Passover begins the evening of April 8.

Delicious fruits are in season.

Avocados, apricots, and pineapples are also in season.

Iced coffee becomes seasonally appropriate.

journey601/Shutterstock Iced coffee.

Starbucks’ new spring menu also features colourful drinks made with coconut milk, matcha, and ginger.

The weather is warm enough to dine outside.

Toby Melville/Reuters Customers sit outside a cafe covered in blossoming wisteria.

Food tastes better when eaten in gorgeous weather.

Picnics are also a popular spring activity.

Julio Cortez/AP Women enjoy a picnic under a large tree at Branch Brook Park in Newark, New Jersey.

Don’t forget a picnic blanket.

Birds return from their winter migration.

Mike Segar/Reuters A robin protects her young chicks.

The sound of birds singing and chirping fills the air in springtime.

