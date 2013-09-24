This App Monitors Your Sex Life And Rates Your Performance In Bed

Wearable activity trackers like the Fitbit and FuelBand have seemingly spawned a trend in which people track nearly anything and everything about their lives.

Mobile app Spreadsheets takes this a step further — it tracks your performance in bed. Spreadsheets provides both statistical and historical feedback by tracking your movements and audio levels. (You have to leave the phone on the mattress beside you in order for it to monitor your activity.)

The app rewards you with status titles for things like having sex for more than 40 minutes, having a “lazy Sunday,” where you have sex at least five times on Sunday, or having sex first thing in the morning.

