We Tried 'Sprayable Energy' -- Liquid Caffeine You Spray Onto Your Skin

Sprayable Energy is exactly what it sounds like — it’s liquid caffeine that you spray onto your skin.

It’s also colorless and odorless. For us media folk who wake up early and work long hours, Sprayable Energy sounds like the most magical product ever.

But, does it actually work? We made some of our co-workers trade in their morning cup of coffee for some sprays of Sprayable Energy.

Find out if it worked below:

Produced by William Wei

