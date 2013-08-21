Founders Who Can't Handle A Full Cup Of Coffee Want Everyone To Start Spraying On Caffeine Instead

In case you don’t like drinking, eating or inhaling caffeine, two founders going through investor Peter Thiel’s fellow program are creating another way to energize you.

Ben Yu and Devon Soni have launched a campaign on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo for a product called Sprayable Energy. It’s an unscented, colorless formula that can be sprayed on skin, kind of like sunless tanner. It contains water, a derivative of the amino acid tyrosine, and caffeine.

Four sprays equal one cup of coffee, the founders say, and each little bottle has up to 160 squirts.

The founders say they’ve “struggled with caffeine sensitivity” and the product they’re perfecting will give energy without the jitters. They also say Sprayable Energy users won’t experience a caffeine crash later in the day.

Yu and Soni are seeking a modest amount, $US15,000, to bring their idea to life. They’ve already raised more than $US11,000 to tackle what they say is a $US45 billion market.



It’s worth noting that the a number of innovative ways to shoot caffeine into your system have been blocked. Perky Jerky was forced to stop putting caffeine in beef jerky, and the FDA went after inhalable solutions too.

Here’s the video they’ve created to turn you into a caffeine spritzer.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.