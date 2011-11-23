Should I, Like, Get A Spray Tan Before A VC Pitch?

A lot of things cross an entrepreneur’s mind as he or she prepares for a meeting with a VC.



Like whether or not to get a spray tan.

One Quora user asked, “Should I use spray-on tanner before a VC pitch in order to seem more relaxed and less needy of financing?”

Most of the 20 responses were brilliantly sarcastic. Others flat out wrote, “No.”

Michael Wolfe of Pipewise received 133 votes for this answer:

“It is sorta a rookie mistake to show up at a VC meeting without at least a spray-on tan.

If the investors are top quartile, I’d even recommend a tanning booth or a trip to a beach to show a deeper level of commitment.

You will also want to bring your spray on tanner to launch conferences and other industry events where you’ll encounter VCs. You can get tanner in small bottles so you can carry it onto a plane and not have to check it in your baggage. You are too busy for that.

When I’m deep in fundraising mode I rarely even leave the house without my tanner, especially if I’m going to Rosewood or Il Fornaio or somewhere where VCs are unavoidable.

You didn’t ask about teeth-whitening, but that is simply a given.”

