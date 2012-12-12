Meet The Spouses Of The Sexiest Athletes Alive

The spouses of the sexiest athletes alive include models, actresses, construction workers, reality stars, plumbers, and world-famous golfers.We typically think of these men and women as the luckiest people in the world. They are, after all, married to rich, famous sports icons.

But once you meet some of these spouses, you’ll realised that maybe we have it all backwards. Maybe it’s the athletes who are the lucky ones.

30 of the the 50 athletes on our list of the Sexiest Athletes Alive are married, engaged, or in a known relationship.

Let’s meet them.

Tom Brady (#1) is married to world-famous supermodel Gisele

David Beckham (#3) is married to singer and model Victoria Beckham

Cristiano Ronaldo (#5) is dating Russian model Irina Shayk

Allyson Felix (#6) is dating US sprinter Kenneth Ferguson

Reggie Bush (#9) is dating ballroom dancer Lilit Avagyan

Alex Morgan (#10) is dating Seattle Sounders soccer player Servando Carrasco

Tim Tebow (#17) is dating actress Camilla Belle

Kobe Bryant (#18) is trying to work things out with long-time wife Vanessa. She filed for divorce last year

Roger Federer (#20) is married to former Swiss tennis player Mirka Vavrinec

Eric Decker (#21) is engaged to country singer Jessie James

Caroline Wozniacki (#22) is dating golfer Rory McIlroy

Iker Casillas (#23) is dating Spanish TV reporter Sara Carbonero

Wes Welker (#24) is engaged to former Miss Hooters International Anna Burns

Dwyane Wade (#26) is dating actress Gabrielle Union

Cesc Fabregas (#28) is dating Danielle Semaan, the former wife of Lebanese millionaire Elie Taktouk

Jessica Ennis (#30) is engaged to construction worker Andy Hill

Chris Paul (#32) is married to Jada Crawley-Paul, they have two sons

Candace Parker (#33) is married to ex-NBA player Shelden Williams

CJ Wilson (#34) is dating model Lisalla Montenegro

LeBron James (#35) is engaged to high-school sweetheart Savannah Brinson

Jay Cutler (#37) is engaged to actress Kristin Cavallari

Megan Rapinoe (#38) is dating Australian soccer player Sarah Walsh

Tim Howard (#39) has been married to Laura Howard for almost 10 years. She stays completely out of the limelight, and pictures are hard to come by

Bryce Harper (#40) is dating BYU soccer player Kayla Varner

Marta Menegatti (#42) has a boyfriend, according to NBC, but no one knows who it is. Perhaps it's this guy giving her a hug

Ashton Eaton (#43) is engaged to Canadian track and field athlete Brianne Theisen

Aaron Rodgers (#44) is dating Destiny Newton, and there are rumours that they're engaged after she was spotted wearing a ring

Sally Pearson (#45) is married to high-school sweetheart and plumber Kieran Pearson

Victor Cruz (#46) is dating publicist Elaine Watley

Hope Solo (#50) is married to ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens

