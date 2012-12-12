Meet The Spouses Of The Sexiest Athletes Alive

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The spouses of the sexiest athletes alive include models, actresses, construction workers, reality stars, plumbers, and world-famous golfers.We typically think of these men and women as the luckiest people in the world. They are, after all, married to rich, famous sports icons.
But once you meet some of these spouses, you’ll realised that maybe we have it all backwards. Maybe it’s the athletes who are the lucky ones.
30 of the the 50 athletes on our list of the Sexiest Athletes Alive are married, engaged, or in a known relationship.
Let’s meet them.
Kobe Bryant (#18) is trying to work things out with long-time wife Vanessa. She filed for divorce last year
Tim Howard (#39) has been married to Laura Howard for almost 10 years. She stays completely out of the limelight, and pictures are hard to come by
Marta Menegatti (#42) has a boyfriend, according to NBC, but no one knows who it is. Perhaps it's this guy giving her a hug
Aaron Rodgers (#44) is dating Destiny Newton, and there are rumours that they're engaged after she was spotted wearing a ring
