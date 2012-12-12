Meet The Spouses Of The Sexiest Athletes Alive

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The spouses of the sexiest athletes alive include models, actresses, construction workers, reality stars, plumbers, and world-famous golfers.We typically think of these men and women as the luckiest people in the world. They are, after all, married to rich, famous sports icons.



But once you meet some of these spouses, you’ll realised that maybe we have it all backwards. Maybe it’s the athletes who are the lucky ones.

30 of the the 50 athletes on our list of the Sexiest Athletes Alive are married, engaged, or in a known relationship.

Let’s meet them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.