Spotzer Gets $15 Million, Plans US Expansion

SpotRunner, meet Spotzer. The former is a TV ad marketplace that links small advertisers with available spots and also provides ready-made creative that could allow, say, Ray’s Pizza to break into the big, wide world of TV advertising. The latter, well, they do just about the same thing, except they’re based in Amsterdam. Now Spotzer just landed a $15 million (actually, €10 million) second round, opened offices in New York and Emeryville, Calif., and says it plans to generate 50% of its revenue from the U.S. market next year. Spotzer chief exec and founder Andrew Klein, who previously founded Wit Capital, says Spotzer will expand from 12 to 30 U.S.-based employees in January.

SpotRunner landed a $40 million second round last year, which included backing from some big players including CBS (owner of 39 local TV stations, thanks), ad giants WPP and Interpublic, and, not least, Lachlan Murdoch.

