SPOTTED: Zuckerberg And Schmidt Getting Cozy

This just in from the Wall Street Journal’s intrepid Jessica Vascellaro, on the ground in Sun Valley, Idaho where millionaires and billionaires are congregating for the annual Allen & Co media conference:WSJ: Google Inc. Chief Executive Eric Schmidt and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg were spotted driving away from the Sun Valley Lodge in Mr. Schmidt’s light blue rental car for a private rendezvous. Schmidt, smiling, was carrying a coffee.
What are Zuck and Schmidt doing together, talking about? Could they have been…
…Getting doughnuts?
…Plotting to steal Rupert Murdoch’s wedding band?
…Talking about what’s its like to acquire a Dennis Crowley company?
…Discussing life as a public company CEO?
…Trying to find decent WiFi?
The mind reels with possibilities!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.