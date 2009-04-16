Spotted! Facebook Connect On Google*

We just found a sponsored channel on YouTube from Sprite that encourages users to comment using their Facebook accounts through Facebook Connect. There’s even a big “Connect with Facebook” button at the top of the page.

It’s the first time we’ve seen a Google-owned site implement Facebook Connect. Google (GOOG) probably did it because a paying client asked it to — and given the difficulty it’s had making money from YouTube, Google isn’t in a position to be picky.

We’re reading this as a positive sign for future adoption of Facebook Connect, which is in turn great news for Facebook’s revenue prospects. The more Web publishers adopt the identity syndication service, the more likely Facebook will be able to build a second service publishers like YouTube can subscribe to — in order to learn more about their users and the types of ads those users should be shown.

Update: An earlier version of this story was headlined: “Spotted! Google Implementing Facebook Connect.” Because it’s actually a Google client implementing Facebook Connect, we’ve changed the headline to the current one. Our conclusions remain the same.

