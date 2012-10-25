SPOTTED: A Bright Yellow Roadster Cruising In Germany

Despite criticism of electric cars, there’s no denying that Elon Musk got it right with the Roadster, which he is now offering to buy back. Apparently this driver hasn’t heard about, or isn’t interested in, the new deal.



The yellow Roadster, one of 2,500 sold, was spotted in Speyer, in southwest Germany. The photo was posted on ExoticSpotter.com, which shared it with us.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: www.ExoticSpotter.com

