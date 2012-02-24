SPOTTED: Wait A Minute, That Isn't A Porsche At All

During the 2008 campaign, President Obama famously said, “you can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig” in response to Sarah Palin.



It seems we have a little bit of that going on with the Nissan pictured here.

The eagle-eyed among you may notice, much like our good friend Andrew Yang did, that this Nissan 350Z he saw in Shanghai is not a “Porsche Cayenne S GT.”

In fact, the “Cayenne S GT” is a version of the Porsche SUV that is so rare it doesn’t actually exist.

It seems the owner of this 350Z wanted to add a little bit of extra panache to his car with badges from various Porsches. We are very doubtful that the power under the hood can match the badges on the back.

Photo: Courtesy Andrew Yang

