SPOTTED: Twin Lamborghini Murcielagos In Monterey

Spotting one Lamborghini Murcielago is a treat. Seeing two is awesome. And when those two are fraternal twins, things don’t get much better.



These Murcielagos — an LP670 and an LP650 — were parked in Monterey, California. This photo was posted on ExoticSpotter.com, which shared it with us.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: www.ExoticSpotter.com

