SPOTTED: Tim Cook Is At The Sun Valley Conference

Apple CEO Tim Cook is at Allen & Co’s Sun Valley conference.



The Sun Valley conference is an annual retreat for the most powerful people in media and technology, as well as their families. It’s a popular gathering place for moguls to meet and talk about big deals.

As far as we know, Tim Cook had never attended in the past. Perhaps he’s on hand to butter up media people for getting content on Apple televisions in the near future.

Here’s a photo of Cook and a photo of him walking with Paul Sagan, CEO of Akamai. Below that we zoom in on what he’s carrying. Seems to be an iPad.

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

