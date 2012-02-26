SPOTTED: Three Of These Porsches Are Way Better Than One

The 911 GT3 RS 4.0 is the ultimate version of the 997-generation of Porsche’s iconic car.



And what’s better than just one of these $200,000 masterpieces? Three of them.

Our friend Ker Wei over at Carstalker just happened on three Carrara White RS 4.0s while he was near the Porsche factory in Leipzig, Germany.

If we had to buy a 911, the RS 4.0 would be our weapon of choice.

Photo: Courtesy Ker Wei, Carstalker

