SPOTTED: Three Of The Rarest Cars In The World Are Just Chilling In Dubai

The other day we showed you some expensive cars taking centre stage on the streets in the Philippines.



Today, they have definitely been one-upped by the cars of Dubai.

While we knew that the exorbitant wealth in the Gulf meant it was teeming with rare cars, we did not realise that they seemed to hang out together all the time. Our tipster in the UAE spotted this gaggle of pure awesome. From left to right we have a Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, and a McLaren MP4-12C.

Combined, all three have approximately 2000 horsepower and are worth well over $2 million at current market values. Sitings like this may not happen every day in the states, but we have the feeling this might just be another day in the UAE.

Photo: Reader Submission

