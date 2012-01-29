SPOTTED: This Palm Beach Ferrari Gathering Brought Together Some Exclusive Cars

Photo: Courtest Alan Murphy

Last weekend, Ferraris descended on Palm Beach, Florida for the annual Cavallino Classic.The gathering brings together some of the rarest Ferraris from around the world for a car show and track day at Palm Beach International Raceway.



While we were not able to attend, our good friend Alan Murphy of Pioneer Linens was luckily able to be there and he shared some of the pictures with us.

To the right we have the concours show that was on the lawn at the famous Breaker’s hotel in Palm Beach Florida. Everything from a 512 TR to a 360 Modena to a 330 GTC can be seen in that one picture.

It looks to be Ferrari paradise.

