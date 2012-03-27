SPOTTED: This Matte Black And Pink Cadillac Belongs To A Jersey Shore Cast Member

Over the weekend, I happened to be in scenic Jersey City, NJ with some friends.



Of course, as many of you may know, Jersey Shore stars Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley (aka Snooki and JWoww) are filming a new show in downtown Jersey City. JWoww is even joining a nearby gym.

When we were driving around town, we happened to go past the house where Snooki and JWoww are living. My friend Charles was able to snag this picture of Snooki’s unique Cadillac Escalade EXT.

Not my cup of tea, but if she likes it good for her.

If you’re wondering, JWoww drives a black BMW X5 with smoked lens covers on the lights. It looked surprisingly tasteful and understated.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Charles Potenza

Check out the last Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.