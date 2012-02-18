SPOTTED: This Lamborghini Is Taking Advantage Of The Mild New Jersey Winter

While cars in South Beach and Arizona get to play all year long, those of us in the Northeast have to wait until the spring and summer before any sort of exotic ride is seen on the road.



However, we have had an exceedingly mild few months in the Northeast, and here is some photographic proof. We spotted a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640-4 Roadster outside our apartment building in Northern NJ earlier this winter.

Even in the summer these are a rare sight, so seeing one during the winter is truly surprising. We guess it helps that it was both very warm and there was no salt on the road that would exacerbate rust.

We do not really like the aftermarket wheels or the large writing on the side. But then again, we are probably just jealous.

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

