SPOTTED: This Lamborghini Gallardo Is Missing An Important Part

In order to compete directly with Ferrari’s V8 powered cars, Lamborghini introduced the V10 powered Gallardo in 2003.



The baby Lambo has gone on to become the most successful model in the lineup, with over 10,000 sold in the past decade. But that doesn’t mean the Gallardo has not had it’s share of problems.

Much like the Ferrari 458, Gallardos can frequently be spotted burning to the ground on the side of a highway.

The owner of this Gallardo must be thankful he did not have the fire issue. Reader Noah KL spotted this Gallardo in South Beach, Florida missing its left front wheel.

He said that the owner was not in sight. We have deduced that he either took the wheel off to have a flat fixed or he removes it every time he parks to deter theft. The first one seems far more likely.

This is also one of the only Gallardos we have ever seen in red. Seems like the owner may be taking a subtle dig at Ferrari.

Photo: Courtesy Noah KL

