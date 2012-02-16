SPOTTED: This Just Might Be Larry Ellison's Lexus LF-A

The Lexus LF-A is the car that Toyota is hoping will relieve Lexus of its stodgy, boring image.



Lexus has spared no expense in building the car; every feature is unique. The V10 is not used in any other Toyota product. All of the carbon fibre used in the construction is made in-house on a circular weave of Toyota’s own design. The acoustics of the cockpit have been specially engineered by the music masters at Yamaha.

And the price for all of this bespoke craftsmanship? A stratospheric $375,000. But why buy it when, on paper, the LF-A is no faster than the Nissan GT-R, a car that starts at under $100,000?

It probably has to do with the rarity and the exclusivity factor.

Our good friend Ivan spotted this LF-A in the San Francisco Bay Area last Friday afternoon. He also says that the familiar face behind the wheel was none other than Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who, according to Lexus Enthusiast, is a confirmed LF-A owner.

While we cannot confirm that this is 100 per cent his car, Ivan went on to say that it got off at the same exit as Oracle’s headquarters.

We’ll let you decide for yourself.

Photo: Reader Submission

