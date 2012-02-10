SPOTTED: This Hot Model Made An Appearance At New York Fashion Week

New York’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week has officially kicked off. Designers from around the world are starting to show off the newest and most stylish looks for men and women on the runway.



But some of the models might be more at home on a highway.

Nothing goes with fashion better than a stylish new ride. Unsurprisingly, there is a large Mercedes presence at the Fashion Week events.

Our own Meredith Galante is off covering every little nuance of Fashion Week, and she just happened to stumble across one of the latest cars Mercedes has introduced.

This 2013 SL convertible was just hanging out to the entrance of one of the many events Meredith will be attending over the coming week. While we initially did not like the car, the design is really growing on us.

Photo: Meredith Galante / Business Insider

