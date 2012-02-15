SPOTTED: This Californian Audi R8 Is Coming In For The Kill

Travis Okulski

As one of the first companies to incorporate LEDs into its headlights, modern Audis have become some of the most distinctive cars on the road today.

In a previous Photo of the Day we saw an Audi R8 V10 getting ready to make a quick getaway. This time we have one that is ready to pounce.

Our tipster in California spotted this R8 while he was out for a drive in his Porsche 911. As these cars go head-to-head in performance and price, we’re pretty sure that the R8 owner is looking to pass the 911 and drive a point home…pun very intended.

Audi R8 Rear View Mirror

Photo: Reader Submission

