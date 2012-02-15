SPOTTED: This Californian Audi R8 Is Coming In For The Kill

As one of the first companies to incorporate LEDs into its headlights, modern Audis have become some of the most distinctive cars on the road today.



In a previous Photo of the Day we saw an Audi R8 V10 getting ready to make a quick getaway. This time we have one that is ready to pounce.

Our tipster in California spotted this R8 while he was out for a drive in his Porsche 911. As these cars go head-to-head in performance and price, we’re pretty sure that the R8 owner is looking to pass the 911 and drive a point home…pun very intended.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] along with where you spotted it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Reader Submission

