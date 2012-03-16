SPOTTED: This Blacked Out McLaren Is A Stealth Fighter For The Road

While we recently saw a few McLaren MP4-12Cs in California, it appears that this may be the first one seen out in the wild.



Our good friend Brendan saw this all-black MP4-12C in a very unexpected location: Hackensack, NJ. We assume the stealth paint job is intended to make the car blend in.

Every element of this car is just plain cool. The huge exhausts, the LED tail lights, and the very technical suspension make this one supercar that we are dying to drive.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Reader Submission

