SPOTTED: This Audi R8 V10 Is About To Make A Quick Getaway

Whether it is a car that makes them nostalgic or something they aspire to own, every car nut has one vehicle that they value above the rest.



Our good friend Joey Jones caught up with his own personal fantasy car the other day in Jacksonville, Florida.

As far as dream cars go, the R8 V10 Spyder is a wonderful choice. With 525 horsepower, all wheel drive, modern looks, and the sky as a roof, it’s a great way to travel. Oh, and it sounds great too.

We imagine this is the closest Joey got to the car before it put the power to the ground and rocketed out of there.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] along with where you spotted it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Joey Jones

