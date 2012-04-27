SPOTTED: There Are Under 200 Of These Ferraris In The World

Italian exotics from Maranello have dominated our Photo of the Day this week.



Luckily, our good friend Alex from Monaco came back with another tasty submission to keep this theme going: A Ferrari 250 SWB.

The 250 SWB is a Ferrari icon from the 1960s. This tasteful example looks great in steel grey and the Italian flag stripe on the hood is a nice touch.

These cars are incredibly rare; just 176 were built. That means the prices are also insanely high. 250 SWBs trade in the $1 million range.

Photo: Courtesy Alex

