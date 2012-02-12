SPOTTED: There Are Only 77 Of These Aston Martins In The World

In the realm of Aston Martin, none of the cars could be considered very common. Even the car we lust after day and night, the V12 Zagato, will have just 150 total copies distributed around the world.



But this is not the rarest current Aston. That honour goes to the $1.7 million One-77. As you may have guessed, the name refers to the fact that each car is one of 77. You will not be seeing these on every corner like you would a V12 Zagato.

Our friend Christopher Queitsch of carstalker.com spotted one of the rarest rides a lot of money can buy.

Where did he make the find? In the global hotbed for exotic cars: Dubai.

The One-77 looks to be an amazing ride. We are jealous he got to see one, if just for a brief second.

Photo: Courtesy Christopher Queitsch, Carstalker.com

