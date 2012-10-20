SPOTTED: The World's Only McLaren X-1

At Pebble Beach in August, McLaren unveiled the X-1, its one-off supercar concept produced for an unnamed collector.



A prototype of the MP4-12C, the X-1 was inspired by a host of amazing cars, including a 1961 Facel Vega, a 1953 Chrysler D’Elegance Ghia, a 1959 Buick Electra, a 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540K, and a 1971 Citroën SM, according to Jalopnik.

This photo, from Pebble Beach, was posted on ExoticSpotter.com, which shared it with us.

Photo: www.ExoticSpotter.com

