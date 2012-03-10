SPOTTED: The Ultimate Bond Car Is Hanging Out In Manhattan

With the 1995 film Goldeneye, James Bond got rid of his trademark Aston Martin and was given a BMW Z3 by Q.



For the following two films, Bond was back in BMWs. His last ride in one of the German machines came in The World Is Not Enough and this car, the BMW Z8.

Our good friend Brian L. spotted this Z8 on 18th Street between 6th and 7th here in Manhattan. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled since that isn’t too far from the Business Insider world headquarters.

The styling is meant to be a modern interpretation of the classic BMW 507 and it has power courtesy of the M5’s V8. This is really one BMW to lust after.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Reader Submission

Now take a peek at yesterday’s Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.