SPOTTED: The Streets Of The Philippines Are Running Wild With Supercars

Seeing a Lamborghini or Ferrari on the streets of New York makes a few people do a double take, but for the most part jaded Manhattanites seem to walk by without even noticing.



We imagine the reaction to exotics is quite different in the Philippines.

Our friend Simon Owen saw this informal cavalcade of stars outside the Deutsche Bank Building in Manila. From front to back we have a Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4, and an Audi R8 V10 Spyder.

We like to think a group of cars like this would turn heads in every city in the world.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] along with where you spotted it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Simon Owen

