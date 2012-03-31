SPOTTED: The Previa Is Toyota's Most Exciting Minivan Of The Last 20 Years

Tell someone that you’ll pick them up in a supercharged, mid-engined, all-wheel drive car, and you’ll probably pique their interest.



Show up in a minivan, and they’ll probably be disappointed.

Somehow, the Toyota Previa combines all those features into one very unique package. Our good friend (an apparent Previa fanatic) Mark Willits saw this Previa in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and had to send it in to us.

Too bad more companies didn’t make minivans like this one. It’s one heck of a cool ride.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Mark Willits

