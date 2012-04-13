SPOTTED: The Original Pony Car Is Perfectly At Home In The Midwest

In 1964, the Ford Mustang started an American automotive revolution. With hundreds of thousands sold in the first year alone, the Mustang was an instant hit.



And it also spurred General Motors and Chrysler to make exciting cars like the Camaro, Charger, and Challenger. Even with tough competitors, the Mustang remained on top for many years.

Our friend Dave Willits recently saw this Mustang Fastback near Perry, IA. We can’t say for sure, but to our eye this looks like a 1965 model. No matter what year it is, after all these years it still looks great.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy David Willits

