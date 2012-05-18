SPOTTED: The Most Insane Swedish Supercar Money Can Buy

Over the last week, we have seen a number of cars and yachts from the principality of Monaco. But we haven’t really had anything up to this level.



Our friends over at Carstalker sent in this shot of what appears to be a Koenigsegg CCXR on the Grand Prix course.

Low and wide, it cannot be mistaken for anything else on the road. And with over 1,000 horsepower in certain trims, it is one of the rawest and fastest cars on the road today.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Carstalker

