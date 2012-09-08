SPOTTED: You'll Need A Ticket To Fashion Week To See This Mercedes-Benz Up Close

Alex Davies

It’s Fashion Week in New York, and Meredith Galante, reporter for Business Insider’s The Life, secured an invite to the tents at Lincoln centre, where she spotted this 2013 G-Class.

The boxy, luxury off-road vehicle arrived in US dealerships last month, with a $113,000 starting price.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Meredith Galante

Now see the wildest moments from Fashion’s Night Out in NYC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.