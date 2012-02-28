SPOTTED: The McLaren MP4-12C May Be The Ultimate Road Rocket

With 175 Formula One Grand Prix victories to its name, McLaren is no slouch on the race track. And now the company is looking to put the same dominance to the road with its Ferrari 458 fighter, the MP4-12C.



We are big fans of this car, so we were very excited when our friends Joe and Ashleigh from Monrovia, CA sent us pictures of one on the road.

Joe reports that this is one of three MP4-12Cs that were in the Bay Area that day. He says they were super quick off the line.

We believe him.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] along with where you spotted it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Reader Submission

