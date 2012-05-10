SPOTTED: The King Of Luxury Convertibles Has Found A Home In DC

When you think of opulent luxury cars, there are usually two words that come to mind: Rolls and Royce.



After its acquisition by BMW, Rolls-Royce introduced the Phantom, a gigantic, tank-like, luxury car that could probably destroy everything in its path.

There have also been a number of variants of the car. Our friend David Tulchinsky saw the convertible version, or the Phantom Drophead in Rolls parlance, sitting on M Street in good old Washington, DC.

The Drophead was sitting on M Street outside a lounge. There is a lot of money in that area of town, so seeing one there it isn’t as surprising as you’d think.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy David Tulchinsky

Check out the last Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.