SPOTTED: The First Shelby Cobra Ever Built

This weekend, Jason Gavin from CoolFords checked out the celebration of 50 years of Carroll Shelby, the late, legendary auto designer. The party, hosted by Galpin Auto Sports in Van Nuys, CA, featured a range of Shelby cars, but the most noteworthy was the 1962 Shelby CSX2000, the first Shelby ever built.



Shelby built the CSX2000 soon after retiring from driving, launching one of the most successful automotive design careers of all time.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/bike/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

Photo: Jason Gavin

