SPOTTED: The Ferrari 458 Has Found A Perfect Home In Florida

Just by coincidence, this week’s photos have been very Ferrari-centric. We’ve had unique paint jobs and incredibly rare cars.



Now we our good friend Matthew Gleit sent us a photo of one of Ferrari’s current masterpieces, the 458 Italia.

Seen in Palm Beach, FL, it seems to be at home no matter where it’s seen. We also think this is one of the best looking Ferraris since the F355 and 550 Maranello of the 1990s.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Matthew Gleit

