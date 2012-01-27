SPOTTED: The Co-Founder Of Skype Has Been Racing This Yacht In Key West

An eagle-eyed reader was recently in Key West, Florida and happened upon this sleek race yacht.



On closer inspection, he found that it was actually Ran IV. This particular boat belongs to Niklas Zennström, the co-founder of internet giant Skype. He was in the keys for the Quantum Key West races, which is the kick off to the 2012 North American yacht racing season.

Ran IV is 72 feet long and is classified in the Mini Maxi class of sailing race yachts. In addition to the boat itself, there were also four 40 foot shipping containers filled with supplies and spares on the scene.

During the week the boat went undefeated in all 10 races to claim the top spot on the podium.

Photo: Reader Submission

