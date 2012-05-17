SPOTTED: The Cars In Monaco Are Getting Ready For The Grand Prix

In America, Memorial Day weekend is synonymous with the Indianapolis 500. But in Europe, that weekend is all about the most glamorous Formula One race of the year: The Monaco Grand Prix.



Our friend Alex is frequently in the principality and has recently shared a number of great finds with us.

In the lead-up to the big race, Alex saw this Morgan, which looks to be a fine Plus 8, along with a brand new Bentley Continental GTC.

Cool cars, but there are sure to be even more incredible ones arriving shortly.

Photo: Courtesy Alex

