SPOTTED: The Cars In Monaco Are Getting Ready For The Grand Prix

Travis Okulski

In America, Memorial Day weekend is synonymous with the Indianapolis 500. But in Europe, that weekend is all about the most glamorous Formula One race of the year: The Monaco Grand Prix.

Our friend Alex is frequently in the principality and has recently shared a number of great finds with us.

In the lead-up to the big race, Alex saw this Morgan, which looks to be a fine Plus 8, along with a brand new Bentley Continental GTC.

Cool cars, but there are sure to be even more incredible ones arriving shortly.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Morgan Bentley Monaco Cars

Photo: Courtesy Alex

Check out yesterday’s Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.