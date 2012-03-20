SPOTTED: The Bugatti Veyron Looks Scary Fast Even When It's Sitting Still

We’ve been lucky enough to show you pictures of Bugatti Veyrons while they were chasing down a Porsche 911 in California and hanging out in Dubai.



Now we have one at rest in the Southwest.

Our lucky friend Skip Jackson caught this Veyron at a light in Paradise Valley, AZ, probably just before it took off at breakneck speed.

We are definitely digging this colour scheme, as it is one of the more subdued we have seen on a Veyron. The five-spoke wheels also aren’t as common…as if anything on a Veyron is common.

Photo: Courtesy Skip Jackson

