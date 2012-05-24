SPOTTED: The Blue Angels Doing What They Do Best

Today is the start of fleet week in New York City, which means that a number of ships will be stopping off in Manhattan and men and women in uniform will be all over the city.



As a precursor to the upcoming festivities throughout New York, our friend Ari Solow was at Andrews Air Force Base’s open house where the Blue Angels came out to put on a show.

Seeing precision flying like this in person has to be incredible. It looks like there are just inches between them.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Ari Solow

