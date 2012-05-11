SPOTTED: The Best Looking New Ferrari You Can Buy Today

Yesterday, we had a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead that was seen in Washington, DC.



Today, we have a Ferrari 458 Italia that was seen just outside Washington by our friend Ari Solow. Northern Virginia (this car was in Reston) is a big money area.

Even though we have seen a number of 458s, this is the first time we have seen a white one.

Looks good to us.

Photo: Courtesy Ari Solow

