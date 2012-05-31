SPOTTED: Tesla's Electric Take On The Supercar

Tesla’s new models like the Model S sedan and the Model X wagon may be in the news, but the company started off with something a lot more fun.



Our friend Twaro saw the original, the Lotus Elise-based Tesla Roadster, out and about in Arlington, VA at what appears to be a Gold’s Gym. It doesn’t appear to be plugged in, so perhaps the owner has plenty of juice left in the batteries.

We have to admit the owner also has a pretty good vanity plate on the car.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Twaro

