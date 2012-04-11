SPOTTED: Step Aside Veyron, This Is The Real Supercar King

Photo: Courtesy Kevin McCauley

Starting in 1992, the McLaren F1 was the king of the road.With a top speed of 242 MPH, it didn’t cede the throne for 12 years, when the insane Bugatti Veyron came along and went 253 MPH.



But the Bugatti needed nearly 400 horsepower more than the McLaren to reach that speed, and that’s all down to the lightweight body and function-before-form aerodynamics. Every piece on this car has one purpose: To make it fast.

The McLaren F1 had 627 horsepower from its BMW V12. That’s almost mundane by today’s standards. You can even buy a Ford Mustang with more power than that.

Although it was never officially imported into America, a few cars have made it through thanks to “Show or Display” permits. Only cars that are considered historically significant are able to make it onto these shores.

Obviously, the F1 is one such ride.

Over the weekend, our good friend Kevin McCauley saw an F1 that made it to America at a Cars and Coffee event in Texas.

Big thanks to Kevin for giving us permission to use his photos. Check out his blog as well as his Flickr for more car goodness.

