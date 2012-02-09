SPOTTED: Somebody Is Taking Their Porsche 911 To The Ski Slopes

The parking lot at a ski resort is often filled with Jeeps, Subarus, and other highly capable, all-weather machinery.



But the mild weather the Northeast has seen this winter has kept many drivers from putting their toys away for the year.

Our friend Travis Moore spotted this Porsche 911 at Windham Mountain in New York just last month. The car is a Carrera S or Carrera 4S, we just are not 100 per cent sure which since the model designation is covered up.

If any eagle eyed readers can definitively tell, please feel free to tell us what exact model it is in the comments.

This is also the first 911 we have ever seen with a roofbox on top. This has to be one of the best ways to hit slopes and then be able to enjoy a spirited drive home…unless you have a Ferrari FF.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] along with where you spotted it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Travis Moore

