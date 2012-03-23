SPOTTED: Somebody In Louisiana Thought This Bentley Limo Was A Good Idea

The formula for a limousine is a simple one: cut a car in half and add a long bit in the middle.



Done.

But just because it can be done doesn’t mean it should be. Our good friend Tuan Leach saw this interesting Bentley Arnage down in in Slidell, LA.

Now, is this really a Bentley Arnage? We’re not sure. The mirrors as well as the A and C-Pillars both look like they are straight off the Lincoln Town Car.

But in terms of Town Car-to-Arnage conversions, this is a pretty convincing one.

Photo: Courtesy Tuan Law

