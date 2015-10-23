This skunk's adorable handstand is supposed to scare away predators

Don’t let the adorableness of that little animal fool you: The spotted skunk is just as spray-happy as any other skunk you might meet.

But it does have one adorable surprise: It will totally invert its body into a handstand before spraying you.

The spotted skunk is found all over the southern half of North America — from southern British Columbia to Central America.

If you happen to run into one of these smelly, spotty animals, keep your distance. But hopefully from that distance you may be able to spot an adorable defence mechanism: The walking handstand these animals perform to scare away predators.

The handstand makes them look bigger than they actually are, and shows off their black and white spotted coat.

To us silly humans, though, the demonstration looks cute (at least from afar, if we don’t get sprayed). Take a look at these acrobatics:

We discovered this trait through a post by Earth Touch News, which picked up this video of a skunk in handstand formation. The skunk seemed to think this automated wildlife camera was a threat.

The video was uploaded to Facebook by Saguaro National Park in Arizona:



Float like a butterfly, sting like a ……….spotted skunk? Like the other three groups of skunks, spotted skunks are capable of spraying a strong unpleasant scent as a form of defence. But before spraying, spotted skunks will sometimes go into a handstand and attempt to intimidate any would be aggressors like this wildlife camera, placed in Happy Valley.Biotech Nic Perkins NPS video

Posted by Saguaro National Park on Wednesday, October 14, 2015

Here’s another video of the skunk walking on its hands, from the BBC wildlife show “Weird Nature,” uploaded by BBC Worldwide on YouTube:

