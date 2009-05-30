Spotted: "Pay With Facebook" Buttons

As promised, Facebook is beginning testing of a payments platform. Along with an ad network, it’s one of several revenue models the company is currently cooking up in hopes of meeting the expectations of its many investors — including the Russians at Digital Sky Technologies that just gave Facebook a $10 billion valuation with a $200 million buy-in.



Anyway, TechCrunch spotted a “Pay With Facebook” button on FbFund-winning app GroupCard. See here:

