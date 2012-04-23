SPOTTED: One Of These Cars Is Not Like The Others

While it is nice having a super luxury car to drive around in, it is frequently difficult to find an appropriate group of cars to park it next to.



Our good friend Steve Sim stumbled across just such an occasion the other day in Palm Beach, FL.

A Pontiac G5 to the left and a Yaris to the right, this Bentley Azure is stuck in the middle of an economy car sandwich. It also shows just how massive the Bentley really is.

It is quite the large ride.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Steve Sim

Take a look at the last Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.