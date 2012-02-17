SPOTTED: One Of The Largest Yachts In The World Is Chilling Just Outside Dubai

It is not everyday you stumble across a yacht that has a full-size helicopter onboard as well as a dinghy that is equal in stature to a Mercedes-Benz.



However, our good friend Christopher Queitsch of carstalker.com saw one in Dubai this past week while he was out kayaking.

Chris reports that the yacht, below, Sunrays, has been anchored just off the artificial Palm Island in Dubai for the past two weeks.

According to superyachts.com, Sunrays was built in 2010 and is more than 280 feet long, making her one of the largest yachts currently on the water.

Photo: Courtesy Christopher Queitsch, Carstalker.com

